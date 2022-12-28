City of Jacksonville attorneys ask federal appeals court to put judge’s redistricting decision on hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s another turn in the legal fight over Jacksonville’s new city council and school board districts.

City attorneys have now asked a federal appeals court to put a federal judge’s decision on hold.

Last week, the judge ruled against the Jacksonville City Council’s redistricting plan and said the city should use a map proposed by civil rights groups, including the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP.

Now, the city is asking the appeals court to allow it to use the map the council approved for the city elections in the spring. The motion for stay was filed Tuesday.

COURT DOCUMENT: City of Jacksonville and Supervisor Mike Hogan’s time-sensitive motion for stay

This is all causing some turmoil for the election because the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has to sort out the districts so voters will know who they can vote for and where and because deadlines are approaching for candidates.

Map P3 was proposed by civil rights groups. (Court records)