🔒 Insider Interactive: See how Jacksonville’s city council districts could change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New maps could soon be approved for Jacksonville’s 14 City Council districts.

A proposed map was created in the fall of 2021, based on new Census data for the county. Since some parts of town saw more growth than others, district lines need to be redrawn to ensure all districts had equal populations.

The more significant shifts in boundaries were on the Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and UNF, in the Bartram area, and on parts of the Northside.

Following the creation of the map, public hearings were held in early 2022 to gather input from residents. The council’s Rules Committee approved the map in March, making one slight adjustment to the lines between Districts 3 and 13.

The redistricting plan is scheduled to have a final vote by the full city council at its March 22 meeting.

The new districts will be used in the 2023 city elections.

The redrawn districts will also be the basis of new school board districts, with two neighboring council districts forming one school board district. Those new districts will come into play for the 2024 school board elections. The school board elections coming up in August will use the existing boundaries.

