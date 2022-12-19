Federal judge expected to rule soon on maps that could shift Jacksonville’s political landscape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At some point on Monday, a federal judge is expected to make a ruling on how Jacksonville’s political landscape could change.

Federal Judge Marcia Morales Howard is expected to rule again on Duval County’s boundary maps for city council and school board members.

Last October the judge ruled the city used race, an unconstitutional method, to draw the news lines.

Judge Morales Howard had hoped both sides could work out a deal, but that didn’t happen so now it is up to her to decide what map will be used, and that will play a key role in the upcoming city elections.

This spring, Jacksonville will elect new city council members but where some of those districts will line up is up in the air. The traditionally Black council districts could undergo major changes because of a lawsuit filed earlier this year by various groups and individuals like Marcella Washington. She is a former political science professor at FSCJ. She said this decision if it goes their way is going to change Jacksonville.

“I think, because the city has taken the community for granted for so long, especially the Black community. And I think the way they drew their first map, which was thrown out, and we looked at the second map, they presented to the court, which really was not that much different. It was tinkered with a little bit, but really not that much different. So I would be very happy for the City of Jacksonville. It’s a small step forward for Jacksonville, and we have a long way to go in this city,” Washington told News4JAX.

The Northside Coalition is reacting much the same way.

“This battle has always been about Black voting strength, influence and clout. This very important ruling could change the political landscape in Jacksonville for years to come,” leader Ben Frazier said. “We will always fight for equal representation to make certain that we have equal say in how this city is run.”

New4JAX reached out to City Council President Terrance Freeman and Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan, but both said they want to see the judge’s ruling before making any comment.

This story will be updated once the ruling is handed down.