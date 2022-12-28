Southern Roots Filling Station set to shutter its doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southern Roots Filling Station in Riverside is set to close its doors after business hours Saturday.

The owners on Monday announced the closure on social media, citing uncertainty surrounding what could be a major increase in rent for the popular vegan restaurant and coffee shop on King Street.

“We are so sad to announce that Southern Roots is closing. This has been the hardest decision we have ever made,” the post reads, in part.

The eatery was known for having a plant-based menu, as well as offering gluten-free items.

And Southern Roots isn’t the only beloved local business that won’t be around in 2023. The San Marco Theatre announced Wednesday that it will permanently close its doors on Sunday.