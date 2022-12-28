Grumpy’s in Middleburg to reopen in January — nearly year after fire

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – After nearly an entire year of hard work, the Grumpy’s Restaurant located in Middleburg said Tuesday it will soon reopen following a devastating fire last January.

Specifically, it has set a date of Monday, Jan. 2 for its official reopening, according to a news release. The owners say the final cost to rebuild was “significantly more” than what was originally projected, and with the help of 121 Financial Credit Union, they were able to bridge the gap between the amount paid by insurance and the cost to rebuild.

“We have been very fortunate that the community has been so supportive,” Dell Hoard Sr., co-owner of the restaurant, said in a prepared statement. “People are always asking us when we will reopen. They really care about Grumpy’s and our employees. The local business community has also been helpful with donating clean-up supplies and food and hosting fundraisers. Their outreach and willingness to help was just amazing, and we are very grateful for everyone’s support.”

David Marovich, president and CEO of 121 Financial, said the credit union has had a long standing relationship with the Hoard family.

“We are embedded in the Middleburg community and are here to support small businesses, particularly at their most dire time of need,” he said in a prepared statement. “After seeing the devastation that occurred and the outpouring of support from the community, we wanted to do our part to help them reopen as quickly as possible.”

Chances are you’ve heard of Grumpy’s, and you’ve likely been to one somewhere in the Jacksonville area. Notably, it’s been the JaxBest choice for the area’s best spot for breakfast — and it took top honors in the category again this year.

At the time of the fire, crews said they believed the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen. No injuries were reported.