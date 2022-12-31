61º

Choose your view: New Year’s Eve fireworks

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: fireworks, Duval County, St. Johns County, Nassau County
News4JAX Fireworks Livestream (News4JAX)

Do you want to watch the fireworks shows around Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home? You can now by watching our live streams available online, on-air and on News4JAX+.

Choose from our raw feeds or live cameras of fireworks around Northeast Florida.

Click here to Choose Your View

Note: The downtown Jacksonville fireworks begin at midnight. The St. Augustine Beach fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. The Fernandina Beach fireworks show begins at 7 p.m.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

