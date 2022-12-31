‘Tough times happen’: Middleburg Grumpy’s owner excited for reopening year after devastating fire

Reporter Renee Beninate stands with Grumpy's in Middleburg owner Dell Hoard Jr., next to the charred remains of the original restaurant sign.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg says the last year has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, but he’s excited to get back to serving the community.

Walk in, and the first thing you’ll now see is a charred sign (pictured above). Dell Hoard Jr. says it’s a reminder of what happened about a year ago.

“We’re gonna keep it like this,” he said. “It tells a story, and we want everyone to know it’s part of Grumpy’s now.”

In January 2022, the restaurant went up in flames. Investigators believe a fire broke out in the kitchen.

No one was physically hurt in the blaze, but the damage was extensive.

Hoard Jr. said that, naturally, the fire took an emotional toll.

“I mean, I couldn’t talk to anybody at the time,” he said. “It was hard. Our family, we put a lot into this, and I remember getting the call, I had just gotten home from eating here beside the place.”

From there, the family business focused on rebuilding — although it took a lot longer than expected.

Hoard Jr. says they’ve been motivated by their loyal customers.

“It’s been so comforting to know we have so many people around here who care about Grumpy’s,” Hoard Jr. said. “We were only here for 15 months, but we were able to come in and form that relationship that we could really see.”

Nearly a year later, crews are putting the final touches together before the doors reopen.

“Tough times happen. And you can see what comes from it afterwards,” Hoard Jr. said. “You’ve just got to work hard and you’ll get back to where you were.”

