Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades.

The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.

Regulars like Frank Farhat said he is happy his family was able to grab a last-showing ticket.

“It’s hosted a lot of family memories for us. We’re sorry to see it go. We hope someone will hopefully pick it up and maybe continue to run the theatre. Even though it’s not as lucrative it’s a niche market,” Farhat said.

Others like Lonnie Lane said it feels like they are losing a piece of their family’s culture and hope someone will reopen it.

“We have had really special times when the family has gone here, and Father’s Day we come to see a movie that’s appropriate but it’s a part of American culture that seems to be we’re losing some of the things that are really meaningful not politically but just in relationally,” Lane.

Lane also said there were things she and her family were able to do at the theatre that will no longer be available.

“I’m glad we have the opportunity to bring my children here and their cousins to experience theater from a different generation and maybe have an appreciation for other movie theaters going forward,” Demetri Poulos said.