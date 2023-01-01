Ocala New Year’s Day shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Two men were killed and four others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street. Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 28, died in the shooting, police said. The four other people that were shot were being medically treated at an undisclosed location and are all in stable condition, police said.

Ocala police said around the time of the shooting, there was a large crowd, approximately 100 people, gathered in the area.

“This tragic event has left many devastated and mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible act. If anyone knows anything that might help law enforcement in their investigation, please come forward. Please call OPD at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing **TIPS. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward,” the agency said in a news release. “Together, we can hold those responsible for this crime accountable for their actions and work towards a safer community.”