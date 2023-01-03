Lakesha Burton files to run for Jacksonville sheriff in March election

Lakesha Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for sheriff in 2022, has filed to have her name on the March 21 ballot.

Burton, a Democrat, lost the special election last November to Republican T.K. Waters, who is currently serving as Jacksonville sheriff. Waters received 55% of the vote, while Burton collected 45%.

News4JAX obtained the paperwork she filed Tuesday night, and by phone, she confirmed that she is again running.

Waters had already announced he’s running for re-election. Before he was elected, he too worked at JSO, serving as chief of investigations.

The election in November came after Burton and Waters won the most votes in last August’s five-way election to elect a replacement for former Sheriff Mike Williams. Since neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, they advanced to the November ballot.

Williams resigned in June amid controversy over a move from Duval to Nassau County.

The winner of the election in the spring will serve a full, four-year term.