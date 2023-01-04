Orange Park man killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orange Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 22-year-old man, of Lake Park, Georgia, was in a car traveling north on I-75 in the southbound lanes. Troopers said the driver collided with an SUV that was heading south in the southbound lanes at about 4:30 a.m.

The passenger in the SUV died at the scene, while the driver, a 25-year-old New York man, was said to have serious injuries.

The Georgia man was said to have minor injuries.