Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable

A balloon was tied up and flowers were placed outside the Lenox Avenue daycare center in 2019 where 4-month-old Brooklyn died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit.

The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.

Darryl Ewing, co-owner of the Love & Hope Preschool & Academy, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child in 2021.

In January 2022, Brooklyn’s mother, Lancia Isaac, won a $21 million verdict in Duval County Court, but the insurance company has since told the baby’s family that Ewing’s coverage was canceled two weeks before Brooklyn’s death for lack of payment of premiums.

The company said even if the coverage had still been in place — the incident that led to her death would not have been covered.

The family’s new suit claims the insurance company breached its contract with the day care center, saying the academy had paid its premiums through November of 2019.

The suit claims the insurance company should have to pay the damages awarded in the verdict.