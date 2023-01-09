22-year-old man accused in death of 13-year-old Prince Holland, injuring others in drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection to the killing of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was fatally shot on the way home from football tryouts last month, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Marcel Johnson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles, JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

In early December, a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Jacksonville that killed Holland and injured the 21-year-old football coach, who was shot 10 times, and an 11-year-old boy.

Waters vowed to find those responsible for Holland’s death and pleaded with the community to find answers. Two days after the deadly shooting, Waters announced that the sheriff’s office would be adding 420 staff hours to commit to the issue and target violent crime.

13-year-old Prince Holland was shot and killed in drive-by Saturday night on Northwest Jacksonville (Courtesy of family)

“Two days after this tragic event, I stood on the steps of this building with the community and faith leaders by my side to let Jacksonville and its citizens know that even the depths of our collective grief we’re emboldened to end the senseless violence. With this arrest, we’ve manifest that resolve. This agency and this city will not passively stand by while a subculture that glorifies violence terrorizes our community and kills our children,” Waters said Monday at a news conference.

He said that through an investigation, which is still in progress so not all details were provided, JSO learned that the shooting was planned and targeted.

“What I can tell you is that this shooting was a combination of escalating violence between two rival street groups,” Waters said. “It was planned, targeted and was horrendous.”

The street groups were identified as “3” and “320.”

JSO said it believes there are others involved, saying that Johnson did not act alone.

Waters had a direct message for the others who believed to be involved.

“We’re coming for you. We won’t rest. We will not tire and you will be held accountable,” Waters said.