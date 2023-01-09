68º

LIVE

Local News

Sound off: Where does recent Jaguars win over Titans rank among biggest victories in franchise history?

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jaguars, Duval County, Jacksonville, Playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs fumbles as he is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2), resulting in Jacksonville returning the fumble for a touchdown, in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night was one for the ages.

The dramatic win to clinch a playoff spot and a division title in the final minutes, thanks to a forced fumble by Rayshawn Jenkins that was for a touchdown by Josh Allen, will go down as one of the biggest in franchise history.

So, Jags fans, where does this one rank for you? Was this one of the best games you have ever seen or does another win in past seasons stand out more? Tell us by filling out the form below:

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter