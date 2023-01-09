Sound off: Where does recent Jaguars win over Titans rank among biggest victories in franchise history?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night was one for the ages.
The dramatic win to clinch a playoff spot and a division title in the final minutes, thanks to a forced fumble by Rayshawn Jenkins that was for a touchdown by Josh Allen, will go down as one of the biggest in franchise history.
So, Jags fans, where does this one rank for you? Was this one of the best games you have ever seen or does another win in past seasons stand out more? Tell us by filling out the form below: