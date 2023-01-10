United Way of Northeast Florida needs volunteers MLK Day of Service project

Volunteers work on Jan. 20, 2020 as part of a day of service on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United Way of Northeast Florida is searching for volunteers to help out with its MLK Day of Service project — the group’s first Day of Service event since the pandemic.

The organization will be on the Eastside making improvements to Matthew Gilbert Middle on Monday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

You can make a Positively Jax difference by helping improve the teachers’ lounge or by getting your hands dirty with landscaping.

All ages, and groups of all sizes, are welcome.

Click here to sign up and volunteer.