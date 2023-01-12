Arrest report sheds light on what led to arrest of man in connection to death of Prince Holland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest and booking report obtained Wednesday night by News4JAX reveals new information about the investigation into Marcel Johnson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland.

In early December, a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Jacksonville that killed Holland and injured a 21-year-old, who was identified by his attorney Monday as Jaylen Burroughs, a football coach who was shot 10 times trying to shield the others.

As revealed previously, Sheriff T.K. Waters said that through an investigation, which is still in progress, JSO learned that the shooting was planned and targeted. The report notes that “the victims’ vehicle had been actively pursued by another vehicle.”

According to the report, investigators did a comprehensive social media search of Johnson, and that on Dec. 5, he posted a live video on his personal Instagram, “in which he is seen holding a semiautomatic style handgun in his hand while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital on 8th Street (the location of UF Health/Shands).”

The report states that while the video is streaming, another person had a conversation in the “Instagram chat function” and that the other person told the suspect, “‘innocents get no points’ likely referencing the deceased victim’s murder.”

Furthermore, the report states, detectives identified a vehicle belonging to a family member of the suspect — and police said that family member told investigators that the suspect was driving the vehicle during the night of the shooting. The report adds that detectives learned the suspect’s phone number and that geolocation data “confirmed the suspect was in the vicinity of the homicide scene before and after the date and time of the murder, however there was no cellular activity during the timeframe of the murder.”

Some additional details in the report were hard to decipher as there were several redactions in the report.