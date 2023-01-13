Businesses, transportation services gear up for large crowds ahead of Jaguars playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The excitement for the Jags playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is building as the final hours before kick off inch closer and closer.

There’s been a lot of talk about transportation to the TIAA Bank Field and how businesses are going to benefit from the thousands of fans who are expected to flood Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.

Erik Wilson is a Chargers fan, who flew nine hours to witness the game in person, and told News4JAX that he is nervous but excited for tomorrow’s match-up.

“It feels like everybody loves the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Wilson said. “An old man told me I was very bold wearing this shirt in the Publix, but he was nice about it at least.”

Cones and barricades are stacked along Bay Street as parking in the area will be a challenge. Toon Town, for instance, is already sold out of parking spots for tailgating.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a long day. We open between 4-5 and probably closing. The last car didn’t get out of here until 2 in the morning last week,” said Chance Gerisch, owner of Toon Town.

The city of Jacksonville is also expecting a lot of foot traffic going across the Main Street Bridge, which could help businesses such as Jocelyn’s Fish and Chicken Food Truck.

“We are going to get these wings frying for them. You know what I am saying, tailgate party’s with some of the best wings in town,” owner Jamal Patterson said.

The St. Johns River Taxi will extend its hours for the game as well.

“Before the game, we’ll have those two stops on the Southbank. After the game, we’re going to have one stop. They are 5 minutes from each other in terms of walking but it’s going to let us unload the stadium much faster and much more efficiently,” Heather Surface, owner of St. Johns River Taxi said.

The taxi can hold up to 360 people with four boats. Riders are encouraged to register ahead of time.