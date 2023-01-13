57º

LIVE

Local News

News4JAX announces winner of 2 tickets to Saturday’s wild-card playoff game

12,816 entries and only one winner!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Morning Show, Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winning the Jaguars’ ticket giveaway was truly like winning the lottery.

More than 12,816 entered to win two tickets to the wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, Jan. 14 during the News4JAX sweepstake.

News4JAX announced the winner on The Morning Show Friday at 8:55 a.m.

Congratulations, Romina Kellam.

Kellam was randomly chosen through a generator and came out on top! This was a humongous win in many ways — mostly because ticket prices have more than doubled ahead of the game.

Are you going to the game? Here’s what you need to know.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram