News4JAX announces winner of 2 tickets to Saturday’s wild-card playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winning the Jaguars’ ticket giveaway was truly like winning the lottery.

More than 12,816 entered to win two tickets to the wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, Jan. 14 during the News4JAX sweepstake.

News4JAX announced the winner on The Morning Show Friday at 8:55 a.m.

Congratulations, Romina Kellam.

Kellam was randomly chosen through a generator and came out on top! This was a humongous win in many ways — mostly because ticket prices have more than doubled ahead of the game.

Are you going to the game? Here’s what you need to know.