‘We will not turn anyone away’: City Rescue Mission extends hours ahead of colder weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Rescue Mission is opening its doors to more people and extending hours to those in need of shelter as colder temperatures are expected to roll in over the weekend.

People seeking shelter can go to New Life Inn on 234 West State Street beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. The shelter will remain open as long as temperatures are below 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

“We will not turn anyone away. We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal,” said CRM Executive Director Paul Stasi.