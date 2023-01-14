JSO assistant chief who bravely fought ALS dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time assistant chief with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday.

Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.

In an interview with News4Jax in January 2021, Judge said he would fight until his last breath.

Judge, a 30-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, is survived by his wife, Shannon, and a son.

News4JAX is awaiting information on viewing and funeral services.