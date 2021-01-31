71ºF

Ad

Local News

JSO assistant chief spreading the word about ALS while fighting for his life

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville
JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge
JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge (Provided to WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 30 years, Jimmy Judge has committed his life to his family and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Now, as an assistant chief with JSO, he’s in one of the greatest fights of his life. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It’s a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

Judge says he will fight to live until his last breath.

He’s spreading the word about ALS while fighting for his life. See his interview with News4Jax reporter and anchor Jenese Harris on “The 10 O’Clock News” Sunday evening.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the River City Brewing Company will host a fundraiser benefiting Judge and his family.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the River City Brewing Company will host a fundraiser benefiting JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge and his family.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the River City Brewing Company will host a fundraiser benefiting JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge and his family. (Provided to WJXT)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: