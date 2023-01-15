Fans continue to flock to sports stores following Jaguars shocking playoff win over Chargers

Jaguars fans stock up on more gear after improbable win.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – On Sunday, Jaguars fans continued to celebrate the team’s monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

For the second weekend in a row fans packed out Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach to get their hands on all sorts of Jags memorabilia.

Sales have been skyrocketing just as fast as the Jags sudden winning streak.

Matt Smith is the store owner and is just trying to keep up with demand.

“We’re running on fumes as a family business,” said Smith. “I have so much inventory shipping this week. We’re looking forward to the rest of football for 2023.”

People are trying to get their hands on whatever they can. Whether that’s some Jags bling or Trevor Lawrence socks.

Lane Carroll is a die-hard fan who got to witness the Jaguars unbelievable win in person.

He’s buying memorabilia to savor the moment.

“I bought the hats, I bought the shirts. I wear them to the game. We have season tickets. But I come back the next day I buy the same hats and these are going to go into the China cabinet. So that we can remember this time. It’s sort of like hanging up the banner,” Carroll said.

Cindy Pineda has the same idea.

She and her husband drove two and a half hours to watch the Jags play at the stadium.

″It was just unreal. A surreal experience you’re just standing there like, oh my God! That last two quarters of the game nobody sat down. It was that good,” Pineda said.

Now that they’re all geared up, they’re ready to see the Jaguars get another win next week.