Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback win at Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What do you do after you complete one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history?
Well, if you’re Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, you celebrate with an early-morning meal at an American institution: Waffle House.
After the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 despite trailing 27-0 in the first half, Lawrence was seen smiling ear-to-ear taking photos and hearing chants of DUUUVAL at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.
MORE: Friendship takes lead: Jags fan opts for standing-room-only seating to watch wild-card showdown with friends
Lawrence got a standing ovation when he walked into the late-night breakfast spot, and for good reason. Lawrence led the third-largest comeback in playoff history and sent the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs for the first time since 2017.
👑 https://t.co/zJgo0fMVGr pic.twitter.com/jaCVHW3CvB— The System (@tealtalk) January 15, 2023
A man of absolute class. @Trevorlawrencee celebrated the dub at waffle house😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MrFv0mi7nU— Charlie_Waud (@oatsngrains) January 15, 2023
Waffle House celebration after the big win for @Trevorlawrencee and @Jaguars. Can’t take the ᑕOᑌᑎTᖇY out of this man. Go @ClemsonTigers 🧡🧡. Proud of you and @swaggy_t1 Travis Etienne Jr. pic.twitter.com/QqEyEDOGvm— Hubert long (@Lohuey) January 15, 2023