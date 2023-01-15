Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback win at Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What do you do after you complete one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history?

Well, if you’re Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, you celebrate with an early-morning meal at an American institution: Waffle House.

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates win over Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Beach Waffle House. (Courtesy Nicholas Rudd) (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

After the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 despite trailing 27-0 in the first half, Lawrence was seen smiling ear-to-ear taking photos and hearing chants of DUUUVAL at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.

Lawrence got a standing ovation when he walked into the late-night breakfast spot, and for good reason. Lawrence led the third-largest comeback in playoff history and sent the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs for the first time since 2017.

A man of absolute class. @Trevorlawrencee celebrated the dub at waffle house😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MrFv0mi7nU — Charlie_Waud (@oatsngrains) January 15, 2023