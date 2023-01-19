Attorney wants drawings, knives & cellphone evidence withheld from jury in Aiden Fucci’s trial

The attorney representing Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has filed new motions ahead of Friday’s scheduled motion hearing.

According to documents obtained Thursday by News4JAX, the attorney is asking for a 12-member jury. And she’s asking the judge to prevent the state from showing the jury satanic drawings that detectives said were located in Fucci’s bedroom during their investigation, as well as several knives that were taken as evidence.

The attorney is also requesting all cellphone evidence be suppressed.

On Thursday night, both motions appeared to be processing, based on information available on the clerk of courts website.

Fucci, now 16, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day.

Fucci is being tried as an adult, although he was 14 at the time of his arrest. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.