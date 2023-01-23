Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 people accused of trafficking over 25 pounds of marijuana at airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A traffic stop on Jacksonville’s Westside in early January led to an arrest of a man and woman accused of drug trafficking at the airport, according to the arrest report.

The report said a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer pulled over Adrian Ball on San Juan Avenue because the vehicle he was driving did not have any functional tag lights. Cassandra Eller also was in the vehicle. That’s when the officer learned that Ball and Eller had a warrant for their arrest in connection to trafficking marijuana at the Jacksonville International Airport.

Back in September, Ball and Eller were retrieving three pieces of luggage from baggage claim at the airport when DEA agents noticed that Eller was acting nervous and kept watching the airport police officers, the report said. According to the report, an officer approached Ball and asked to search their luggage.

The report said Ball initially agreed to the search then changed his mind. Another officer was talking to Eller, who told the officer that they packed the bags themselves and no one asked them to carry anything. That officer then asked Eller for permission to search the bags to which she replied,” whatever Ball advised we could do.”

The report said an NCSO K-9 team was called over to initiate an open-air sniff of the bags. The K-9 alerted officers that it detected something, resulting in the DEA calling for a search warrant, the report stated.

Ball and Eller were told by officers that they could leave.

When officers searched the luggage, they found 56 sealed packages of marijuana, weighing more than 25 pounds.