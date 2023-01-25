77º

LIVE

Local News

Detectives investigating New Town murder seek identity of person on surveillance video

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Duval County, New Town
Photo from surveillance video shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. (News4JAX.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted video of a person captured on surveillance camera following a deadly shooting last October on Wilcox Street, and investigators need help identifying who it might be.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting. When officers responded, they said they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound, where he died of his injury.

If you have information about the person seen in the video, JSO asks you call the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.