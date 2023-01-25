Detectives investigating New Town murder seek identity of person on surveillance video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted video of a person captured on surveillance camera following a deadly shooting last October on Wilcox Street, and investigators need help identifying who it might be.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting. When officers responded, they said they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound, where he died of his injury.

#JSO is investigating a murder near 1600 Wilcox St and we need the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect captured on video. Call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org w/ info. Call @FCCrimeStop at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. #SaferJax #JaxSheriff pic.twitter.com/FwvugYXK7X — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 25, 2023

If you have information about the person seen in the video, JSO asks you call the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.