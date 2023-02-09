Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance.

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance.

There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.

The system has been in place since 1979.

Florida is one of only two states in the country to have a no-fault system.

Florida Sen. Erin Grall has filed a proposal to get rid of that system and replace it with requiring drivers to carry bodily injury coverage instead.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill in 2021 to get rid of the system.

At the time, the governor said removing it would have potential negative effects, including driving up insurance costs for drivers struggling the most to pay for insurance, putting more people on the road without any coverage, and opening up the chance of more “bad-faith” lawsuits.

This newest proposal is expected to be considered during the legislative session that starts on March 7.