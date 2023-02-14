Curry to introduce $50M proposal to city council to help bring UF satellite campus to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is following through with his plans to bring an expansion of the University of Florida campus to Jacksonville.

The measure will be introduced on Tuesday night when Jacksonville City Council meets. He is asking for $50 million to be spent on the idea over the next three years. UF and community leaders will also seek an additional $50 million in private support.

Last week, the mayor along with the new UF president Ben Sasse announced the plan to bring a high-tech health and financial center to the city which would be a graduate program run by UF. Sasse refused to talk in detail about the proposal when News4JAX asked last week.

Details are still very sketchy, but the understanding is the money would be spread out over three years and could be used for planning, design, and other expenses.

There is no word on where the new facility would be located.

Meanwhile, some questioned why a similar investment couldn’t be made at area universities like UNF or JU.