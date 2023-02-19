JSO officer accused of DUI after reportedly speeding on downtown St. Augustine street

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer was arrested early Saturday morning and accused of driving under the influence in St. Johns County.

According to JSO, the officer was stopped by the St. Augustine Police Department around 1 a.m. after reportedly speeding on San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine.

The officer went through roadside field sobriety exercises and was later arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s DUI Unit.

JSO said the officer was off duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He has been employed by JSO for three years, and as a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending, JSO said.

No other details were made available by JSO.

This arrest marks the third of a JSO employee this year.

In January, a JSO officer was arrested on a charge of official misconduct after what they wrote in a report didn’t match a body camera captured and a JSO correctional officer was arrested and charged with DUI.

Note: Based on the circumstances of the arrest and due to the officer facing a misdemeanor charge, News4JAX has withheld his identity from this report.