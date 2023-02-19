World of Nations celebrates culture and diversity in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A celebration of culture and diversity.

On Sunday, the World of Nations event wrapped up at Tailgaters Parking in the River City. More than two dozen countries participated in the two-day annual event.

From live performances and traditional dress wear to the finest of cuisine, the city’s World of Nations was a true celebration.

“The music, the cultures, and this fancy hat that I’ve got. And the community. I just love being out here with everybody,” said attendee Cierra.

It was the city’s 31st event of its kind. Bringing together thousands of attendees, and more than two dozen countries from across the globe.

Performers and vendors got a chance to show their nation’s best.

There’s also this group of traditional Venezuelan dancers. They say the academy is nationwide.

Also, it was a great opportunity to share this love of culture with future generations. Whether you call it the World of Nations or “Mundo de Naciones,” this weekend was a celebration of diversity. But at the same time, togetherness. Until next year.