JSO: Child shot in leg in Woodland Acres after dispute on social media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was shot in the leg Monday night in the Woodland Acres neighborhood.

Officers were originally unable to locate where the shooting happened, JSŌ said, but they were notified that a girl walked into a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Her injury is not life-threatening, police said.

She was the one who told officers the incident occurred on Acme Street.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed there was some sort of dispute that started on social media.

During the meeting of two groups to resolve the online dispute, several unknown individuals fired guns, JSO said.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.