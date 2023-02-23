Florida to execute killer Thursday, first execution in the state in 3 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of convicted murderer Donald Dillbeck. The high court did not give a reason for refusing the case.

He will be the first person executed in Florida in more than three years.

Dillbeck’s attorneys filed a petition to block the Thursday night execution because he has a neurological condition.

He is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Dillbeck killed her while attempting to take her car in a mall parking lot. He had escaped from a prison vocational program just two days earlier.

Dillbeck was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County Deputy in 1979.

On Wednesday, a group of activists met in Jacksonville to protest the death penalty. They call it a cruel and unusual punishment and that there are alternatives.

“A murder victims’ family member, who herself was a victim, stabbed in the head and left for dead saw her father be killed. She forgave the killer,” activist Abraham Bonowitz said. “She talks about that in order to keep him from being executed. Two men who survived, wrongful conviction and time on death row for crimes they had nothing to do with and were exonerated and freed. The fourth is a former warden of the Florida State Prison, who carried out the last three electric chair executions in the state. He talks about the trauma that is being visited on workers in prison.”

On the other side of the death penalty argument, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to remove the requirement for a unanimous verdict in death penalty cases.

A proposed bill would change the requirement to just eight jurors, which would be the lowest threshold in the country.

“Fine. Have a super majority,” DeSantis said. “You just can’t save one person. So maybe eight out of 12 have to agree or something but we cannot be in situations where one person can just derail this.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Florida has executed seven inmates since 2017.

The same group that met in Jacksonville on Wednesday, plans to rally at Florida State Prison in Raiford at 5 p.m., one hour before Dillbeck is set to be executed.