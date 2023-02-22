Demonstrators to rally in Jacksonville against Florida’s death penalty

Florida Supreme Court on the death penalty: We got it wrong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday night, the state is set to execute convicted murderer Donald Dillbeck at Florida State Prison.

He was convicted and sentenced to death for stabbing a woman to death during an attempted carjacking in a Tallahassee shopping mall parking lot in 1990.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant last month.

Now, demonstrators plan to rally at the Duval County courthouse on Wednesday to oppose the execution, after rallying in both the Tampa and Orlando areas this week.

On the same day the governor signed Dillbeck’s death warrant, he told Florida Sheriffs during a winter conference, he’d like to see the death penalty changed in the state.

When the legislative session resumes next month, lawmakers will consider bills that would change the required unanimous jury recommendation for a death sentence to be at least an 8-4 vote instead.

They would also allow judges to override a jury’s recommendation for a life sentence.

The governor cited the Parkland school shooting massacre, where last year three jurors voted not to recommend a death sentence for the gunman who killed 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

He said he was disappointed by the decision and said he did not believe it represented the feelings of the community.

“Fine, have a supermajority, but you can’t just have one person so maybe 8 out of 12 have to agree or something,” DeSantis said. “But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this.”

On Thursday, demonstrators will hold a vigil outside the Florida State Prison ahead of the scheduled execution of Dillbeck.