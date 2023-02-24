People living near Pumpkin Hill Preserve file lawsuit against city of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents who live near the Pumpkin Hill preserve have filed a lawsuit against the city of Jacksonville. They’re upset with the City Council’s decision to move forward with a new development in Northeast Jacksonville.

Last week, the City Council voted 10 to 9 in favor of rezoning the land, to allow new development that would bring nearly 100 new homes to the area.

The “no” votes included Councilman Al Ferraro, who represents the area, Randy DeFoor, Joyce Morgan, Brenda Priestly Jackson, Ron Salem, Tyrona Clark-Murray, Danny Becton, Matt Carlucci and LeAnna Cumber.

The “yes” votes included Rory Diamond, Terrance Freeman, Sam Newby Ju’Coby Pittman, Randy White, Kevin Carrico, Nick Howland, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Aaron Bowman and Michael Boylan.

Residents are concerned it will increase flooding in the area and make homes vulnerable to fires. They’ve created a GoFundMe to help pay for the attorney who is helping them fight the development.