Flagler County man wins $1M in scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 36-year-old Bunnell man claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The man bought the Florida 300X The Cash Scratch-Off ticket from the Flagler Beach Shell at 700 South Ocean Shore Boulevard in Flagler Beach.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.