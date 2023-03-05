4 people shot in area of Lake City that has seen recent increase in violence

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after four people were shot Sunday morning.

The shooting that resulted in injuries happened on Northwest Alma Avenue around 11 a.m., police said, and there was another related shooting a short time later.

Officers and deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spoke with four male victims, one with a wound to the shoulder, one with a wound to the neck, one with a wound to the leg and one with a wound to the stomach.

An officer administered medical treatment to the injured men before they were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Three were later transferred to an area trauma unit. Officers, deputies and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol canvased the area for evidence, possible witnesses and the location of surveillance cameras.

Then at 12:21 p.m., LCPD’s communications center received a call of another incident involving gunfire on SE Avalon Avenue. The reporting person, along with witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect vehicle which was the same as the earlier incident on NE Alma Avenue. No one was injured in that incident, police said.

No description of the vehicle was released.

The shootings continue a concerning trend of recent violence in the northern part of Lake City.

Local law enforcement said late last year it was forming a task force to deal with a recent rash of gun violence as neighbors say they are living in fear.

News4Jax did a story about the issue in December and found there had been seven shootings between Dec. 20 and September that left 13 people injured and two men dead.

In one recent case, five teenagers were injured in a shooting in the same area of Lake City but were expected to survive.