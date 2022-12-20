5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say

Five teens were found shot at two different locations in Lake City on Monday.

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police.

The Lake City Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. Monday to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, where they found three teen boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were alert and talking but could not say who had fired the shots, police said.

First aid was administered to the victims, who were then taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

While at the scene, officers were notified of a vehicle now located at the intersection of NW Wilson Street and NW Alabama Terrace, which contained more victims of gunshots from the same incident.

Three teen boys were in the vehicle, and two were suffering from gunshot wounds.

First aid was also administered to those victims, who were then taken by paramedics to a hospital.

None of the teens’ injuries appeared life-threatening.

According to police, the crime scene was processed by Investigators from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of Crime Scene Technicians from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Burnsed.