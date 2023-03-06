‘We’re going to honor our son’: Prince Holland’s family plans to celebrate his upcoming birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prince Holland’s family plans to celebrate what would have been his 14th birthday next week just days after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest in his case.

Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting after heading home from football tryouts last December in Northwest Jacksonville. An 11-year-old boy and the coach, who was driving, were also injured.

While the family is happy to know the accused driver and accused shooter were both arrested, they wish their son was still alive.

In early January, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcel Johnson, 22, who JSO said was the driver of the car. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

A little over a month later, JSO announced that Kentrevious Garard, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

Holland’s family finds relief that multiple arrests were made, but also said it’s still hard on them.

“It still doesn’t it doesn’t bring my son back,” Holland’s mother Chantel Brown said. “Y’all took my son. My son had nothing to do with whatever was going on. He was innocent, and he should not have even been in that car.”

Holland’s step-dad Christopher also said his son’s death is hard to come to grips with.

“Nobody wants to lose a child. The saying is you want the child to bury the parent,” he said. “So, for him to lose his life at 13, when he was just starting to become a man is something hard to deal with. And you walk past his room every day and say, ‘Where’s my partner in crime?’”

Despite the heartache, the family is still planning to celebrate Holland’s birthday, who he also shares with his niece, this month.

“I want him to have a big block party. Everybody who loves him supported him. Just knew him. You’re welcome to come out. Show your support because he would have been 14 and I know he would love that,” Brown said.

Brown also expressed sincere gratitude to the community for the support she has received during her time of grief.

“We love you, and we really do appreciate the support. Because we needed it. We still need it.,” Brown said.

The family also is working with a possible football league and a local restaurant — since Holland enjoyed cooking — to create a foundation in his honor.

Brown is asking the community to come out and show support for Holland because that’s something he would have wanted. The event will be held on the block of John F. Kennedy Drive North.

The family also started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the event.