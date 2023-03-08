Vote 2023: March 7 results from municipal elections in Flagler, Putnam counties

Three municipalities, all of which are in Flagler and Putnam counties, had local elections on Tuesday, March 7.

In Putnam County, there was an election for two town council candidates in Welaka.

Town council candidates Tonya F. Long and Kim Dugger received the most votes of the four candidates, with 142 and 108 votes, respectively. Marianne Milledge received 94 votes and Sandra Marie Walker received 85 votes.

The elections in Flagler County included Flagler Beach, where voters chose two city commissioners from five candidates on the ballot. Also in Flagler, five charter amendments impact residents of Beverly Beach in an election that was vote-by-mail only.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Flagler County’s Supervisor of Elections page still hadn’t updated with the results from the election. When those results become available, this article will be updated.