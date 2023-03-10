Amanda DeVoe: From nearly drowning to overcoming decades-long fear of deep water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 in the state of Florida.

Ten people drown each day nationwide.

Even more troubling, is the number of adults who can’t swim.

The Red Cross says 54% of adults can’t swim well enough to save themselves. I used to be part of that statistic, but now, I officially know how to swim.

My mission was to not only be able to swim but to overcome my fear of deep water after nearly drowning 19 years ago.

It took some time, but I finally reached my goal, and I hope it inspires others to face their fears as well.

After seven months of swim lessons, getting comfortable in the water and passing my midterm, it was time for me to take my final swim test.

You may remember, I started this journey back in July, after wanting to face my fears of getting back into the deep end following a near drowning when I was 12.

RELATED: News4JAX traffic anchor comes ‘full circle’ after nearly drowning during childhood swim lessons | News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons

YMCA Duval County Director of Aquatics Maureen Eaton helped me refine my skills to prepare for my test.

“You picked up where my previous instructor Shayne Meyers left off,” I said. “What do you think of where I am now?”

“I am super proud. You seem to swim with a lot more ease. To me, the comfort level that you have shown me in the past couple weeks is probably the most important to me,” she said.

Typically, the swim tests are geared for children, but since I never got the chance to complete my swim test nearly 20 years ago, I’m doing it now.

“You’re ready to do the green test. We’re going to swim all the way down, push off the wall, tread for 60 seconds, hop out. We’re going to jump back in, go under, hop back out and reach for the wall,” Eaton said.

I start by swimming a lap.

Eaton says treading is a vital skill in water safety.

She also says being able to move your limbs and stay afloat with your head above water is life-saving if you’re ever stuck in water out of your depth.

Then, it’s time to jump off the diving board into water that’s 6 feet, 8 inches and get out of the pool without using a ladder.

Eaton says this step is extremely important, in case you need to get to a wall to safety and you’re not near a ladder.

When kids pass the swim test at the Winston YMCA, they stand in front of a banner that tells them to ring the cowbell to be seen on Channel 4.

“Congratulations, you have now passed the YMCA green swim test,” she said. “Ring that bell! Great job, great job.”

The YMCA stresses how long it takes to learn how to swim depends on the person.

It doesn’t matter the age.

Eaton said she recently taught a 98-year-old woman how to swim.

They offer lessons year-round, and I encourage you to take that leap (or jump) like I did.

Coming up on Monday, I’ll share more about diving back into the deep end after finishing my lessons.