Crew-5, Dragon Endurance return to Earth after nearly 6-month mission

Crew-5 undocks from the International Space Station early Saturday morning. (NASA)

Endurance Dragon and Crew-5 splashed down off the coast of Tampa on Saturday night as five NASA astronauts returned home following a nearly 6-month science mission.

The spacecraft launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in October.

