Going Ringside with The Local Station, episode 3

In this episode of “Going Ringside” we conclude our discussion on the potential sale of WWE. Specifically we spend a lot of time looking at whether Shad and Tony Khan could realistically buy the largest wrestling company on the planet. We’ll hear from both Tony Khan and a financial expert from the University of North Florida on how a purchase would unfold if the Khans did beat out other potential buyers like Comcast or a Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In this episode of “Going Ringside” we conclude our discussion on the potential sale of WWE. Specifically we spend a lot of time looking at whether Shad and Tony Khan could realistically buy the largest wrestling company on the planet. We’ll hear from both Tony Khan and a financial expert from the University of North Florida on how a purchase would unfold if the Khans did beat out other potential buyers like Comcast or a Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

In addition, one headline that’s come up in the past week that could play a role in the sale is a CNBC article about WWE officials pushing state gambling regulators to allow sports betting on WWE matches.

RELATED: News4JAX launches new podcast on professional wrestling | Going Ringside with The Local Station, Episode 2

We discuss whether this could increase the value of WWE to a potential buyer by bringing in extra viewers who bet on matches.

We also briefly touch on the sad passing of wrestling legend Arn Anderson’s 37-year-old son. Early in the episode Scott will read a statement from Arn about the tragic passing of his son.