Hearing to address motions filed by Aiden Fucci’s defense ahead of sentencing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Ahead of Aiden Fucci’s sentencing, the defense filed several late motions Friday on his behalf, and there is a hearing Monday afternoon to address these motions.

Judge R. Lee Smith will have to rule on these before the sentencing of Fucci, who pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. The plea came just minutes before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

The first motion says the defense anticipates the state call witnesses to testify to allegations of Fucci’s behavior while in jail. Jail reports say the teenager got into fights and threatened to kill inmates, corrections officers and their families.

The defense says Fucci hasn’t been tried or convicted for any of his behavior in jail.

Another motion wants to prohibit state witnesses from mentioning alleged prior bad acts. They say those alleged acts are mostly documented in school and never resulted in an arrest.

The motion reminds the court that Fucci has no prior arrests or convictions.

And in the last motion, the defense says it wants to prohibit testimony from Dr. Gregory Prichard, a psychologist. The defense chose not to bring up mental health testimony, but if the court denies this motion, the defense says that it will be obligated to call an expert in rebuttal of Prichard. The motion says his testimony will lack proper foundation because Prichard never did an in-person evaluation of Fucci, so his opinions would be “unduly prejudicial.”

Bailey was found stabbed to death on May 9, 2021, Mother’s Day, in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. Fucci, who was 14 at the time, was arrested in the early morning hours of the next day.

Fucci faces a possible life sentence, with a minimum sentence of 40 years. Once he is sentenced, the law requires that since he was a juvenile when this happened, the court must review his case after 25 years.

Monday’s hearing will start at 3 p.m., with sentencing for Fucci scheduled to start Tuesday.