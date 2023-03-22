Will more negotiations end impasse between district, St. Johns County teachers’ union?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County school district and teachers’ union will go back to the drawing board Wednesday morning in hopes of coming to an agreement over teacher pay.

Last December, discussions were stalled after both sides failed to come to an agreement.

The most recent deal included a modest pay raise, but the county’s teachers voted against it because they said it failed to meet the teachers’ needs.

The average salary for teachers in St. Johns County is just over $51,000, according to the district. A lot of teachers have said that’s just not enough to make ends meet in a county that’s only getting bigger and more expensive.

Even if both sides are able to come to an agreement with this hearing, it’ll still be up to the district to decide how teachers will be paid.

The St. Johns Education Association is pushing for a better pay raise for veteran teachers.

At last week’s school board meeting, teacher pay was a major topic of discussion during the public comment period.

Many of those who attended the meeting talked about how many St. Johns County teachers are going to other districts because those districts pay better.

The district heard from one man who said he’s going to Nassau County.

“The base pay is a lot higher,” the man said. “It’s very difficult to live on your own down here. And that’s something, I don’t want to live at home with my family to support myself.”

Some teachers are even forced to find multiple side jobs.

“I still need to go to my second job. At least I don’t need to go to my third job, which is pet sitting,” the teacher said. “I have a master’s degree and 24 years of experience, and I scoop dog and cat poop to make ends meet.”

Both sides will make their cases before a magistrate on Wednesday, who will then make a recommendation for a compromise deal.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.