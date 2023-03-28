Accused shooter arrested in death of 13-year-old Prince Holland pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 25-year-old man accused of being the shooter in a deadly drive-by in December that killed a 13-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted.

Kentrevious Garard is the second man charged in the shooting that left Prince Holland dead and his 21-year-old coach and another child wounded.

RELATED: Family celebrates what would have been 14th birthday of teen killed in drive-by

Holland was riding home from football with the coach and three other boys when another car pulled up and started shooting at the SUV they were traveling in.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said Garard “was the trigger puller” and Marcel Johnson, 22, was the driver of the car. Both are facing charges.

Kentrevious Garard (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Garard is being held without bond. He will be back in court April 5.

Waters said the shooting did not have anything to do with the football league.

“The car was targeted. It was callous. They didn’t care who they shot in the car, didn’t matter,” Waters said.

In early January, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Johnson, who was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

Holland’s case is still an ongoing investigation.

Garard was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Orange County.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, in June 2022, Garard was arrested on armed drug trafficking charges, which were filed after a drug raid at a Northside home. Those charges, however, were later dropped.