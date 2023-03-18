Family celebrates what would have been 14th birthday of teen killed in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Prince Holland celebrated what would have been his 14th birthday on Saturday.

Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting in December that also injured his football coach and an 11-year-old boy.

Since then, Marcel Johnson, 22, and Kentrevious Garard, 25, have been charged in connection to Holland’s murder.

Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, expressed her gratitude to the community for the support she has received during her time of grief.

“Thank y’all. We love you, and we really do appreciate the support because we needed it,” Brown said. “We still need it.”

Despite the heartache, the family celebrated Holland’s birthday, which he shared with his niece, on Saturday, inviting the community to join them.

The block party on John F. Kennedy Drive North was filled with multiple bounce houses, food, games and more.

The family also is working with a possible football league and a local restaurant — since Holland enjoyed cooking — to create a foundation in his honor.