St. Johns County schools working on plans to turn Hastings library into technical college

Hastings library, the former home of Hastings High School that was built in 1924, could be converted into a FCTC campus.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Plans are now in the works to turn the historic Hastings library in St. Johns County into a technical college.

On Tuesday morning, the St. Johns County School Board discussed the multi-million dollar plan to convert the former home of Hastings High School into a new First Coast Technical College campus.

The project is expected to cost at least $20 million and could be paid for with a mix of funding from the district, a $10 million grant and money available from the American Rescue Plan.

The district had considered tearing down the nearly 100-year-old building but it eventually decided to renovate it instead.

Architects have been assessing the building and a more complete plan is expected to be released later this year.