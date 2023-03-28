80º

St. Johns County schools working on plans to turn Hastings library into technical college

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Education, Hastings, St. Johns County, St. Augustine
Hastings library, the former home of Hastings High School that was built in 1924, could be converted into a FCTC campus. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Plans are now in the works to turn the historic Hastings library in St. Johns County into a technical college.

On Tuesday morning, the St. Johns County School Board discussed the multi-million dollar plan to convert the former home of Hastings High School into a new First Coast Technical College campus.

The project is expected to cost at least $20 million and could be paid for with a mix of funding from the district, a $10 million grant and money available from the American Rescue Plan.

The district had considered tearing down the nearly 100-year-old building but it eventually decided to renovate it instead.

Architects have been assessing the building and a more complete plan is expected to be released later this year.

