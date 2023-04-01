Teenager Shot, Killed after Birthday Party

Jacksonville, FL – A teenager was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex on Baymeadows Road.

Police say the shooting happened as a birthday party was ending. The teenager left an apartment and was gunned down. Witnesses at the party heard the gunshots.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.