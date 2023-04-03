JSO arrests suspect in February Pine Forest murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Harold Samuel, 25, on Friday in connection with a Feb. 20 murder in the Pine Forest neighborhood.

On Feb. 20, around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Pine View Circle in reference to multiple calls of gunfire being heard in the area, JSO said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times near the edge of the roadway. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tried to help the victim, but he died from his injuries.

Samuel had an existing warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to a separate incident.