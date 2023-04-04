Mother of teen fatally shot after birthday party said she was at scene, didn’t know he was dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a 16-year-old boy killed over the weekend on Jacksonville’s Westside is speaking out for the first time since his death.

Makye Vogel was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Old Baymeadows Road Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened after a birthday party.

News4JAX spoke with Vogel’s mother who said he dreamed of playing professional basketball but also planned to pursue becoming a chiropractor as a backup plan.

“I just want him to walk out of his room twisting his hair,” Heather Moorer said fighting back tears.

Moorer said she’s been on autopilot since learning about her son’s death from one of his friends.

Moorer said she immediately headed to the scene.

“It took them hours of us sitting there to tell us that there was a deceased teenager thereafter we were literally sitting on the other side. We never knew that my son was lying there lifeless,” Moorer said.

Moore had this to say to the person responsible:

“Count your days because we’re coming. JSO is coming. We know a lot more than you think we do,” Moorer said.

At this time no arrest has been made.

If you have information about this case call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.